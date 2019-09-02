Zazove Associates Lifted Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Holding by $1.06 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Boosted by Tegean Capital Management Llc

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/05/2018 – JOINT BOOKRUNNER MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IN STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Australia Consumer Confidence +0.3% to 119.6 in Week Ending May 6: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Institutional Securities Rev $6.1B; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $718 MLN VS $609 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMENTS ON METALS IN EMAILED NOTE

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh stated it has 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 130,826 shares. 21 are owned by Clarivest Asset Management Llc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 11,657 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 20,117 shares. Essex Financial Services has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shelton Cap holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3,449 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 22,000 shares. Boston, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 434,449 shares. 18,535 are held by American Century Cos. Caxton Associate LP reported 0.18% stake. Tiedemann Lc reported 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 198,565 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $69,500 was bought by Richey Albert L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Carroll Fin Associate holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 1,000 shares. L & S Incorporated has 75,238 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 247,762 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 359,077 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 144,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.17% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 125,415 shares. Leavell Invest Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,469 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 607,812 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 16,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 9,029 shares. 48,100 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Com Natl Bank accumulated 36,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

