Zazove Associates Lifted Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Holding; Last Week Cigna (CI) Analysts

Zazove Associates Llc increased Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) stake by 71.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zazove Associates Llc acquired 66,045 shares as Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN)’s stock 0.00%. The Zazove Associates Llc holds 159,045 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 93,000 last quarter. Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 474,835 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $254 highest and $18500 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 35.48% above currents $153.97 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. See Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $56.22 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cigna, Express Scripts Implement Emergency Procedures for People Affected by Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Options Bulls Bet on a Bounce for Cigna Stock, Despite Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brian Marsella Named Cigna Market President for Midwest Health Plans – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CIGNA Corporation (CI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 1.55M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna grabs vital scale with deal for middleman; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Veritas Asset Buys New 1% Position in Cigna; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Rigged Payment Schemes”; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Buy Express Scripts For $67 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-ANZ NZ ANNOUNCES SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA-ANZ.AX; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS ON INVESTOR RELATIONS CALL; 08/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Cigna will buy Express Scripts; massive opioid litigation may not get settled, after all

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500. Baker James C also bought $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock or 5,304 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc decreased Insmed (Prn) stake by 2.86 million shares to 13.74 million valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Workday Inc (Prn) stake by 6.67 million shares and now owns 34.83 million shares. Rh (Prn) was reduced too.