Zazove Associates Increases Holding in Fly Leasing (FLY); As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rivulet Capital Cut by $45.49 Million Its Position

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 209,637 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 598,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.57M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 303,712 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil Gas by 77,402 shares to 47,798 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cowen Group Inc. (Prn) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Emmis Communications.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 141.70 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $190.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.