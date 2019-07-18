Zazove Associates Increased Position in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by $1.06 Million; As Teradyne (TER) Market Value Rose, Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Stake

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 62,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, down from 439,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 1.12M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 263,798 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 483,263 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $557.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 81,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.10 million activity. Smith Gregory Stephen sold $412,796 worth of stock or 11,210 shares. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 26,778 shares valued at $989,021 was made by Beecher Gregory R on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.27M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).