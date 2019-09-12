Zazove Associates Increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake by $671,794 as Market Valuation Declined; Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Upped Its Stake by $29.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 347,278 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 16/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute and Unifor reach tentative collective agreement; 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 23/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING MARCH QTR OUTPUT 67K OZ; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 13/04/2018 – Media Advisory – Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018(P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS U.S. NEWSPRINT DUTIES ACCELERATE DEMAND DECLINE; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 3813.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 335,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 344,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 521,705 shares traded or 33.14% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emmis Communications by 1.06M shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39M shares, and cut its stake in Ship Finance International (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability reported 150,000 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Fosun invested in 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Lc invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Northern Trust holds 353,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Opus Point Prns Mgmt Lc invested in 2,111 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 241,110 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.36% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Keybank Association Oh owns 5,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 126,066 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 63,950 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Knott David M reported 17% stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought 750 shares worth $65,258. 2,500 shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L, worth $283,750. Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980. Korenberg Matthew E also bought $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares.

