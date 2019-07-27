Zazove Associates Increased Its Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Holding by $881,132; Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Holder Towle & Co Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.275. About 122,589 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.05; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 270,591 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 64.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares to 13.74M shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 105,973 shares. Acadian Asset holds 14,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 173,013 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). One Trading LP has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,800 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 26,729 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 34,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1,076 shares. Terril Brothers reported 40,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo Mn owns 1,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co holds 54,150 shares.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $34.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 700.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -180.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated invested in 1,497 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 53,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% or 64,796 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,334 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) or 5,608 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 30,727 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc stated it has 26,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 17,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 316,257 shares. Towle And Commerce holds 1.28M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. American Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 12,803 shares. 27,114 are owned by Comml Bank Of America De. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Concourse Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Sei Invs stated it has 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV).