Zazove Associates Holds Holding in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP); As Autohome (ATHM) Share Price Rose, Sensato Investors Increased Position by $996,345

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,502 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 110,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 1.34M shares traded or 46.30% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 214,318 shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74M shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Services has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 10,000 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 1,800 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 235,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 173,013 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 89,764 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co holds 14,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 105,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 54,150 shares. Zazove Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.93 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 34,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, California-based fund reported 1,001 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 34,700 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 11 shares.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 42,921 shares to 121,433 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,400 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

