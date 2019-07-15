Zazove Associates Holding In Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Was Has Boosted; Manikay Partners Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Increased by $7.77 Million

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.0554 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4754. About 117,911 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP)

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.63M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Dish hopes to swing a deal with FCC that might help Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) June weekly call option implied volatility low into its ongoing proposed merger with Sprint (S) – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Might Be the Cheapest Streaming/5G Play out There – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) to Join S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate accumulated 19,640 shares. Sei Investments Comm holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 97,383 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company holds 120,864 shares. Century Companies reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Churchill reported 29,614 shares. Brinker invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc stated it has 11.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 4,281 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Incorporated. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.14% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Whittier Of Nevada reported 445 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,500 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 39,560 shares stake. Vident Advisory Lc owns 41,515 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09 million shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rally Should Continue For Blueknight Energy Partners – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Strengthens Management Team, Names Industry Veteran General Counsel – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) CEO Mark Hurley on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “11.3% Yield From A Preferred Stock, Opportunity With Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.