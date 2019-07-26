Zazove Associates Holding in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Has Boosted by $881,132 as Valuation Declined; Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $81.66 Million

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 75.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 706,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89 million, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 291,187 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.0325 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2875. About 100,932 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53M shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividends By The Numbers For July 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blueknight Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Core Labs (CLB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blueknight Energy Partners declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zazove Ltd Liability stated it has 1.93M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 245,900 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Liability. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Gru One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 89,764 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd accumulated 173,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 54,150 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1,001 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 1.67M shares. Terril Brothers has invested 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Essex Fincl Services reported 10,000 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,729 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com invested in 0% or 34,700 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $66,244 activity.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 721,920 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $133.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 155,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heron’s HTX-011 pain is Pacira’s gain, up 16% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Analysis Shows Enhanced Recovery Pathway Including EXPAREL Infiltration Facilitates Rapid Discharge, High Satisfaction, and Limited Opioid Use in Medicare Patients Undergoing Total Joint Replacement – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Retrospective Analysis Demonstrates Significant Reductions in Postsurgical Pain and Opioid Requirements with EXPAREL in Cesarean Section Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira to Acquire MyoScience, Adding FDA-approved ioveraº System for Non-opioid Pain Control – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.