Zazove Associates Has Upped Holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by $1.06 Million; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 128,767 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 66.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 9,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, down from 28,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.5. About 186,924 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Announces Recent Promotions NYSE:KYN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 13,104 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,762 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 373,226 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 1.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 2.91M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Finance Ser, a Missouri-based fund reported 290 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% or 11,693 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,390 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 694,396 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 48,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.01% or 406,486 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $633,200 were bought by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Henry Schein Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin’s Growth Revival? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 37,793 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.15% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,904 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt owns 386,312 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 11,788 shares stake. Moreover, First Personal Svcs has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 823 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.09% or 1.46M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 601 shares. Avenir accumulated 2.86% or 448,297 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.13% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 1.66 million shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).