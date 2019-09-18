Zazove Associates Has Upped Fly Leasing (FLY) Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Position by $673,624

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3,054 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $564,000, down from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 1.38 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 267,985 shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.45% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Everence Mngmt Inc has invested 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bkd Wealth Llc holds 24,857 shares. 4.03 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Contravisory Mngmt holds 2.68% or 37,434 shares in its portfolio. Company Bankshares owns 38,079 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc reported 48,245 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.08% or 58,269 shares. 55,550 were accumulated by Wade G W. California Public Employees Retirement reported 3.40 million shares. Patten Gp reported 1,500 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,304 shares. Johnson Fin Inc accumulated 17,272 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sarasin Prns Llp stated it has 1.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Retirement Of Alabama reported 347,458 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture and SAP Team to Create Recipe for Success, Helping Process Industry Companies Develop and Bring Products to Market More Quickly – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 696,030 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $47.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 86,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.