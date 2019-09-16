Zazove Associates Has Trimmed Holding in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by $3.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Antero Res (AR) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $700,000 as Stock Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 10.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 5.10M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 260,172 shares traded or 66.95% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corporation (Prn) by 7.76M shares to 64.32 million shares, valued at $75.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Inc Fund (EVG) by 115,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BKEP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 26,540 shares. Terril Brothers holds 39,900 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,837 shares. 89,764 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Moreover, Rbf Cap Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 25,000 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 239,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 1,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 746,922 were reported by Zazove Assocs Llc. Invesco reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 933,241 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 95,895 shares. Group One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Essex Financial accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,516 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Apollo Mngmt LP owns 83,401 shares. 459,897 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Co. Natixis reported 73,310 shares. Rdl Financial invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Barclays Plc reported 1.25M shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northern Trust reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 794,830 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.79 million shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 5,076 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 952,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 51,248 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million.

