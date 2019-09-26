Zazove Associates Has Raised Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stake; Triple-s Management Class B (GTS) Shorts Decreased By 3.45%

Zazove Associates Llc increased Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) stake by 887.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zazove Associates Llc acquired 181,941 shares as Genesis Energy Lp (GEL)’s stock rose 4.15%. The Zazove Associates Llc holds 202,441 shares with $449,000 value, up from 20,500 last quarter. Genesis Energy Lp now has $2.67 billion valuation. It closed at $21.74 lastly. It is up 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 10/04/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Mar Rev NT$82.1M; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Keystone Dental Inc- Genesis Surgical Cassette Tapered Implants are intended for placement following natural tooth l; 03/04/2018 – Genesis Announces March Sales; 10/04/2018 – THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY – DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER “PLAYBOY” TRADEMARK; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Micro-injections of Transparent Hyaluronic Acid Gel (Restylane® Silk) for Rejuvenation of the Aging Cheek; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NET PROMOTER SCORE UP 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%

Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. GTS’s SI was 333,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 345,200 shares previously. With 106,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS)’s short sellers to cover GTS’s short positions. The SI to Triple-s Management Corporation Class B’s float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 412,478 shares traded or 80.37% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by SIMS RYAN S, worth $59,820. Flynn Edward T bought $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 26. The insider Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt May See One More Trading Bounce Before Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s Litany of Woes – Barron’s” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Zazove Associates Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) stake by 155,867 shares to 125,200 valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Interdigital Inc (Prn) stake by 62.31M shares and now owns 2.24 million shares. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,210 were reported by Stifel Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 46,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global owns 2.09M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 764,980 shares. 308,097 are owned by Cv Starr & Inc. Rr Advisors Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 3.14 million shares. 20,418 are owned by Hightower Lta. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 24,550 shares. Blair William Com Il reported 34,468 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg stated it has 24,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 132,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 9.54 million shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 203,098 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakewood Cap Management L P reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 4,396 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 233,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 11,675 shares. Aqr Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 55,597 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.37M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). 114,736 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 0% or 46,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,300 shares. American Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 13,852 shares.