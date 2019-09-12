Zazove Associates Has Lifted Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Stake By $452,202; Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Sellers Increased By 4.85% Their Shorts

Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) had an increase of 4.85% in short interest. HCSG’s SI was 17.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.85% from 16.89 million shares previously. With 797,900 avg volume, 22 days are for Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s short sellers to cover HCSG’s short positions. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 293,852 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q

Zazove Associates Llc increased Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) stake by 946.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zazove Associates Llc acquired 452,202 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)’s stock 0.00%. The Zazove Associates Llc holds 500,000 shares with $511,000 value, up from 47,798 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust now has $260.99M valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 64,170 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,035 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Llc holds 0.28% or 1.19M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 45,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 1.08 million shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 22,327 shares. Fenimore Asset Management reported 224,775 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,429 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 9,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 7.52M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Scout Invests has 0.11% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Healthcare Services has $48 highest and $33 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 61.26% above currents $25.22 stock price. Healthcare Services had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 22.12 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

