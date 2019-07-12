Zazove Associates Has Lifted Holding in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by $881,132 as Market Value Declined; Spitfire Capital Increases Position in Blue Bird (HCAC)

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.0266 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4266. About 331,903 shares traded or 110.64% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 52,103 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares to 34.83 million shares, valued at $49.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 89,764 shares. Terril Brothers Inc reported 40,900 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,517 shares. 34,700 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 1.67M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,076 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 105,973 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 34,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 245,900 shares. One Trading LP owns 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,800 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 0% or 26,729 shares. Zazove Associates Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 1.93M shares.