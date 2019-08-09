Zazove Associates Has Increased Position in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by $1.06 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Grs Advisors Lowered Stake by $6.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 710,532 shares traded or 69.51% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 4.17 million shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 14,023 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 16,419 shares. California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 2.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tctc Ltd Company invested in 0.29% or 333,955 shares. 484,338 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management. Lakeview Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bb&T Securities Limited Co reported 208,291 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 5,800 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Noesis Mangement reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “15 Stocks With Massive Dividend Yields of 10% or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 21, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Performance Review Of Another 8 High Dividend MLP CEFs: All Eligible For One’s Tax-Free Accounts And No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DR Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – DR Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.