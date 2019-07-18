Zazove Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) as Stock Value Rose

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 130,840 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 70,267 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Alamos Gold, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Veracyte, Air Lease, Carlisle Companies, and Medidata Solutions with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Reports Acquisition of MicroConnex – StreetInsider.com” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carlisle Companies Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on April 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37M for 13.80 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by ROBERTS DAVID A. The insider Selbach Scott C sold 20,850 shares worth $2.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.18% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 658,385 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.14% or 12,092 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 0.03% or 4,042 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 20,060 shares. 62,653 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,400 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 11,796 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc accumulated 23,873 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 96,173 shares. 29,741 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs L P. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 1,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Saturna Corp reported 332,200 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 40,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Management has 0.1% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares to 34.83M shares, valued at $49.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $305,234 were bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.