Zazove Associates Has Increased Its Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Position by $881,132; Market Valuation Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd analyzed 2,603 shares as the company's stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 1.60M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company's stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.83M market cap company. It closed at $1.27 lastly. It is down 52.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 110.74 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

