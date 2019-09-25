Zazove Associates Has Cut Its Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Stake by $3.55 Million; Citadel Advisors Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Boosted by $111.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.125. About 77,678 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 189.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 647,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 989,373 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.03M, up from 342,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.64. About 2.08M shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 467,916 shares to 46,084 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (Put) (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Piedmont has invested 0.34% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tru Co Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 8,015 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 50,553 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Telos Cap Management has 2,996 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,735 shares. Clal Ins Enter Hldgs Limited invested in 5,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,483 shares stake. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 26,461 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 45,669 are owned by Eagle Ridge Mgmt. Grisanti Capital Limited Liability holds 355 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 185,075 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (Prn) by 370,000 shares to 14.06 million shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 817,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Team (Prn).

