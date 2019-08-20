Zazove Associates Has Boosted Stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by $1.06 Million; As Waters (WAT) Share Value Declined, Stifel Financial Has Boosted Stake by $1.99 Million

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 7,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 11,595 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 150,818 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 320,144 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co reported 9,210 shares. 400 were reported by Perkins Coie Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 3,800 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 7,781 shares. 250 are owned by Kistler. 11,416 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Korea Invest Corporation reported 61,608 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 988 shares. Bristol John W & stated it has 275,384 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management accumulated 28,692 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 138,250 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,448 shares. State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 3,445 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 177,391 shares to 26,040 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 26,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,283 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Group accumulated 984,194 shares or 1.39% of the stock. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 57,983 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.01% or 14,441 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 1,749 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 6.35M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Robinson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,300 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi owns 100 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd accumulated 180,215 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 55,250 shares. Smith Moore & stated it has 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Whitnell And accumulated 258,544 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has 56,836 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $305,234 on Friday, June 28.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74M shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).