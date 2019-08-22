Zazove Associates Has Boosted Stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP); Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 428,266 shares traded or 190.15% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 455,150 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex accumulated 10,000 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 245,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Com stated it has 1.67 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Terril Brothers holds 40,900 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% or 105,973 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 26,729 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 89,764 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 235,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 34,700 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,401 shares. Illinois-based Zazove Associate Lc has invested 0.19% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,001 shares. Group One Trading Lp reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blueknight: This Oklahoma-Based Oil Pipelines Company Is A Must-Have In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “11.3% Yield From A Preferred Stock, Opportunity With Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 ’18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) CEO Mark Hurley on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of BKEP earnings conference call or presentation 9-May-19 3:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran by 36,600 shares to 91,800 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 775,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $144.58 million activity. The insider Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98 million. The insider venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $18.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Cap Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 56,800 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 12,559 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 162 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Llc owns 241,300 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities accumulated 4,220 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested in 7,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,351 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 19,070 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 13,314 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.18% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Llc owns 3,866 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 305,829 shares.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KEM, BIO, MRTX – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DelMar Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and T2 Biosystems among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “JPMorgan Says Drug Stock Can’t Live Up to High Expectations – Schaeffers Research” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.