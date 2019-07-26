Zazove Associates Has Boosted Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Position by $1.06 Million; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Southwest Gas Holdings In (SWX) Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings In (SWX) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 14,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,675 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 118,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.46. About 122,135 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 321,466 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Announces Proposed Merger of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Co has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 0.01% or 21,970 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 122,192 shares. Old National Bancorp In has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pinnacle Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 250 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 0% stake. Twele Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisors Asset Inc invested in 0.18% or 614,737 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 48,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.06% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Group Inc reported 22,601 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 197,946 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Creative Planning accumulated 4,741 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 21,643 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 2,818 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 88,341 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated stated it has 5,141 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 4,223 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 46,369 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.15% or 13,455 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 2,822 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SWX’s profit will be $24.03M for 49.14 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.58% negative EPS growth.