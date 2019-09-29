Zazove Associates Cut Its Stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by $306,765; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 303,627 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 550.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 5.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 6.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.35M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Majestic Silver (Prn) by 320,000 shares to 14.20 million shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Inc Fund (EVG) by 115,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv Associate Inc owns 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 339,946 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement invested in 0% or 33,825 shares. Webster National Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 3,992 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 19,423 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1.12 million shares. 100 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi. Group One Trading Lp reported 2,400 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twele Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 10,260 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 6.37M shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The California-based First Republic Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L. On Friday, August 23 Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,000 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22,408 shares to 360,134 shares, valued at $95.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Inv Mgmt owns 6,851 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Linscomb Williams owns 54,844 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 126,273 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Girard Prtn Limited has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradewinds Management Lc accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com accumulated 798,834 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 3,187 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Personal Serv accumulated 0.02% or 787 shares. Coldstream Management reported 5,367 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management accumulated 595 shares. 10.35 million are owned by Sanders Cap Lc.

