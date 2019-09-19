Zazove Associates Cut Its Position in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by $3.55 Million as Share Price Rose; Wabtec Com (WAB) Holder Harvey Investment Co Upped Stake by $1.08 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Com (WAB) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 15,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 260,530 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.70 million, up from 245,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 777,345 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 61.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 746,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 169,690 shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 Blueknight Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold BKEP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 4.64 million shares or 32.54% less from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Terril Brothers has invested 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Zazove Assoc, a Illinois-based fund reported 746,922 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 1,800 shares. Lpl Limited Com invested in 239,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,076 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Geode Management Ltd Liability owns 72,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1,801 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 933,241 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. 95,895 were accumulated by Bankshares Of America De. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Invesco Ltd has 2.14 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 89,764 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 213,500 shares.

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 452,202 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Systems International Inc (Prn) by 370,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Inc Fund (EVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 0.82% or 58,507 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Incorporated reported 74,327 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). New York-based Wellington Shields Management has invested 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hahn Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 173,874 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 625,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 73 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 323,339 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 31,200 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 3,990 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 108,258 shares. Ckw Financial Group owns 28 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,551 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 10,919 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

