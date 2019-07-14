Zazove Associates Boosted Stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by $1.06 Million; Norinchukin Bank The Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Upped by $631,303

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, up from 111,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.57M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 800 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Illinois-based Bard Assoc has invested 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 25,713 shares. Twele Capital Management owns 22,341 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 26,026 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 111,373 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Company invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Service holds 364,468 shares. D L Carlson Inc owns 10,110 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lincoln Natl accumulated 87,313 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 0.74% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 125,956 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 65,413 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares to 13.74 million shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C also bought $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Ltd stated it has 3,730 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 31,012 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,420 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 1.79% or 135,121 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cannell Peter B Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 6,297 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.29% stake. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company reported 6,587 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 113,241 were accumulated by Madison Investment Incorporated. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.37M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 21,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orleans Cap Mgmt La reported 2.53% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tradewinds Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,800 shares.