Zazove Associates Boosted Stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP); Css Has Cut Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $4.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 140,074 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS

Css Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.06. About 6.09 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Autopilot System; 29/03/2018 – Loup Ventures’ Munster Says Tesla Will Miss 1Q Model 3 Number (Video); 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk fires back at report that a Tesla Model 3 shakeup is underway; 18/04/2018 – BMW, Tesla to Gain Most From Striking Out on Their Own in China; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Model S Crashed Into A Truck In Utah On Friday: Reuters — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 13/05/2018 – Tesla board members are facing shareholder scrutiny as the company struggles to contain costs while ramping up production of its Model 3 electric sedans; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS SEEN EDGING UP IN 2018 ON EXPECTED FURTHER U.S. RATE INCREASES FROM FED, CAPS ON INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY – MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

