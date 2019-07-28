Zazove Associates Boosted Its Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stake by $1.06 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Camden Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $18.21 Million

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 385,918 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 259,654 shares to 644,296 shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 46,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,634 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).