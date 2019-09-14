Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position by $556,800; Stock Price Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.50M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 1.21M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 11,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 121,902 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 133,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 4.73 million shares traded or 71.82% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank holds 0.05% or 665,964 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 36,860 shares. 35,243 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Ltd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.19 million shares. Profund Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,168 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 382,484 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.14% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 42,541 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 22.69 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 17,338 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 62,670 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Com. Pinnacle Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,370 shares. Virginia-based Palladium Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.47M for 6.45 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Real People and Stories Spotlight How Lincoln Financial Group Is Helping to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): The Vilas Fund Thinks it is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zimmer Prtnrs L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 8,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,812 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 58,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Longfellow Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 4,200 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp accumulated 21,924 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 4,460 shares. Moreover, Marlowe Partners LP has 7% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 141,835 shares. Harber Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.29% or 140,018 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 64,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt LP owns 211,256 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 1.75 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 318,722 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.