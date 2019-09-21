Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Position Has Increased by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp; Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $1.40 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 86,517 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 53,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 24,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 178,472 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 154,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.50 million shares traded or 128.07% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Mngmt Lc has 0.29% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 278,900 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.06% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 617,199 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Water Island Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 784,872 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 75,500 are held by Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 91,400 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management reported 51,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.15% or 116,800 shares. Blackrock Inc has 12.88 million shares. Jasper Ridge L P, California-based fund reported 21,924 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 15,437 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% stake. Soros Fund Limited Liability Corp invested in 467,671 shares. Pnc Gp holds 6,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26,742 shares to 698,874 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) by 70,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc.(Adr) (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.13M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 213,700 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 12,545 shares. Duncker Streett & has 0.93% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 98,310 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Company holds 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 42,014 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh invested in 0.23% or 7,804 shares. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 0.07% stake. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank has invested 0.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Barrett Asset Management Lc owns 7,648 shares. Advisors Asset reported 1.05M shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 15,862 shares. New York-based Claar Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 4.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma holds 10,190 shares. Smead Capital has 3.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,881 shares to 4,844 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,720 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

