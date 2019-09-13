Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 32 3.10 N/A 0.48 71.01 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.92 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. ADTRAN Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Volatility & Risk

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ADTRAN Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2 Quick Ratio. ADTRAN Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a 4.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ADTRAN Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ADTRAN Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats ADTRAN Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.