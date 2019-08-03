Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) EPS Estimated At $0.15; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Analysts expect Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report $0.15 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. ZAYO’s profit would be $35.34 million giving it 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1150.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc acquired 20,707 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 22,507 shares with $4.28 million value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $140 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cascend Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $23500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 5,113 shares to 14,132 valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,566 shares and now owns 431 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.96 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 63.6 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire" on July 26, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: "Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub" published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com" on August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.