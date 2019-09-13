Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 32 3.10 N/A 0.48 71.01 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.58 N/A -0.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Westell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.78% and an $35.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 17.7%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Westell Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 47.68% stronger performance while Westell Technologies Inc. has -4.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.