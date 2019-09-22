Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Comparing side by side

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 32 3.11 N/A 0.48 71.01 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.53 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Volatility & Risk

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s beta is 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 28.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.