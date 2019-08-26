Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.10 N/A 0.48 71.01 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.55 N/A 0.70 22.07

Demonstrates Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zayo Group Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pointer Telocation Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pointer Telocation Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Pointer Telocation Ltd. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is $35.5, with potential upside of 4.81%. Meanwhile, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s consensus price target is $19.75, while its potential upside is 40.07%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pointer Telocation Ltd. seems more appealing than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 68%. 0.4% are Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18% are Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

For the past year Zayo Group Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats Pointer Telocation Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.