Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 291,815 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,997 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, down from 30,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 267,275 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.87 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 182,852 shares. Andra Ap reported 135,800 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ulysses Management Limited Liability holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 792,185 shares. Tcw Gru owns 134,332 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsrs reported 811 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Co holds 6,890 shares. Havens Advisors Limited Company holds 90,000 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Md owns 1.41% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 121,902 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 45,548 shares to 231,532 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 2.85M shares. 6,501 were accumulated by Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chesapeake Asset Ltd Llc reported 6,825 shares. Moody Bankshares Division reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Coastline Co owns 20,507 shares. Tcw Gp has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 41,845 are owned by Cypress Capital Group. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 950 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 646,181 shares. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 335,762 shares for 9.63% of their portfolio. Bartlett Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 0% or 7,802 shares. 38,800 are held by Intact Mngmt Incorporated.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.89 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.