Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose While Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased Position; Middleby Com (MIDD) Position Upped by Aureus Asset Management Llc

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 69,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 55,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 260,898 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 95,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 493,371 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 589,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Middleby’s Acquired Assets Aid Despite International Woes – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEWR, HUBS, MIDD – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calculating The Fair Value Of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtn invested in 13,348 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orrstown Services holds 600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). First Republic Invest reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 676 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 21,830 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership owns 622,493 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 10,972 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Jensen Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 20,592 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4,770 shares to 208,511 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares to 130,978 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsr reported 15,853 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 387,753 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 51 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 12,700 shares. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership reported 358,175 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 22 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Inv Mgmt has 0.72% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ulysses Ltd Liability owns 2.15% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 839,613 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 0.02% or 154,257 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fmr Llc accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 65,656 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 256,085 shares. Pentwater Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.32% or 900,000 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.