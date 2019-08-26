Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33 million, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 90,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 81,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.12M shares traded or 165.14% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,987 shares to 182,360 shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,999 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisor Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 98,879 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 564 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 10,510 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 20,219 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 410 shares. Zacks Invest holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 37,917 shares. Us State Bank De owns 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 60,288 shares. Intrust National Bank Na owns 9,927 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 994,540 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invests Inc invested in 478,171 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 278,942 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btg Pactual Asset Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 20,000 shares. Sei Invests Communication accumulated 197,467 shares. Skylands Cap Lc holds 0.82% or 208,600 shares. Beach Point Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.49% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 105 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.08M shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 65,276 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 105,777 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 191,176 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 859,300 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

