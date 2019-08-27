Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose While Freshford Capital Management Upped Holding by $4.62 Million; Zazove Associates Holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Has Raised as Share Price Were Volatile

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.88 lastly. It is down 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO)

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 65,580 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 65,413 shares. Ent Financial accumulated 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington Mngmt holds 2,500 shares. 11,357 are owned by Diversified Trust. Citadel Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 14,023 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Allen Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 445,924 shares. Missouri-based Comm Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). American Fincl Group has invested 1.39% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Edge Wealth Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,941 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,097 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 610,601 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Corvex Management Limited Partnership invested 1.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 885,209 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,753 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0.02% or 1.29 million shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Symphony Asset Limited reported 25,519 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation And has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 50,267 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 140,500 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).