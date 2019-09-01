Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position; As The Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Private Asset Management Has Trimmed by $696,386 Its Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 85,764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, down from 89,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 39,048 shares. Moreover, Art Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 119,398 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Cap Guardian has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citadel Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7.81M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com reported 5,252 shares. Corvex LP stated it has 511,100 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 104,738 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,070 shares. Moreover, Grs Advsr Limited Liability has 4.81% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 288,631 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 51,788 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 125,244 shares. 200,673 are owned by V3 Cap Management Limited Partnership. Alpine Glob Lc owns 35,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares to 82,420 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 29 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 5.73M shares. The Ohio-based Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cleararc Cap Inc has 27,416 shares. The California-based Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited has invested 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Btr Mgmt accumulated 18,712 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated reported 26,367 shares stake. Hilltop reported 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 39,428 were reported by First Amer Retail Bank. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 1.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co stated it has 4,987 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.49M shares. Moreover, Piedmont has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.