Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose While Grs Advisors Has Lowered Position by $2.66 Million; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Nucor (NUE) by $2.92 Million as Stock Declined

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 2,069 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.73 million, down from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.72 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo to Expand Fiber Network in Florida – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 232 shares to 2,551 shares, valued at $146.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

