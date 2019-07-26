Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose While Freshford Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $4.62 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Kessler Investment Group Lifted by $957,834 Its Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 888,937 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $345.49. About 2.55M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,433 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

