Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Increased by Sachem Head Capital Management Lp; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed Stake by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.01M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 52,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 29,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 82,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 31.54 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26,988 shares to 49,596 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg reported 73,632 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 41,034 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 339,399 shares. 210,866 were accumulated by Sit Associates. South State stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prudential Financial accumulated 22.45M shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.36% or 104,099 shares. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri has 1.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 12,348 shares. Berkshire Hathaway, Nebraska-based fund reported 896.17M shares. Legacy Private Tru Communications reported 121,412 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davidson Investment Advisors reported 656,726 shares. Inr Advisory Services Ltd reported 53 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc has 863,967 shares. Brown Advisory reported 58,656 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Westwood Holding Group holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 829,207 shares. 9,559 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 75 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested in 21,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 30,907 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 48,425 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 218,333 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 647,259 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 9,759 were reported by Proshare Advsr Lc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

