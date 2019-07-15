Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Has Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd; Altria Group (MO) Stake Held by Hikari Tsushin Inc

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 18,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 176,297 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 583,971 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Lc Adv holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 20,225 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Athena Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 97,676 shares. Capital Invest Counsel holds 0.1% or 4,782 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dubuque Financial Bank & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 2.91M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Management Limited Co reported 9,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 160,244 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Conning reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Philip Morris Stock Dip Is a Buying Opportunity, Wells Fargo Says – Barron’s” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 3,850 shares to 73,837 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,772 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 47 shares stake. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 666,554 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 40,165 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Clearline Lp has invested 1.71% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Levin Strategies Lp has 1.57% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 16,880 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 32,216 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,763 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cbre Clarion Securities Lc has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Beach Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 638,689 shares or 4.49% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 26,452 shares.