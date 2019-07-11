Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Has Lifted by Freshford Capital Management Llc; Marathon Capital Management Position in M D C Holding (MDC) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 2.00 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 372,714 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacifica Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.45% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 24,563 were reported by Zweig. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 8.35M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,474 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 16,540 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Quantbot Lp accumulated 0.01% or 2,299 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 356,784 shares. 2,892 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Asset Management One has invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 37,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 47,265 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Parkside Finance Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

