Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Has Boosted by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; Park National Has Increased Nucor (NUE) Stake by $1.19 Million

Park National Corp increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 20,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 67,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 47,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 1.75 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 84.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 338,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 738,666 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.13M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo briefly spikes on report of offer at $30/share or more – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Communications invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 75 are held by Whittier Tru. Kensico Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 3.95M shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.67% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 28.76M shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 37,899 shares. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0% or 84,080 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,330 shares. 308,205 were accumulated by Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 25,519 shares. Piedmont has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Aqr Cap Management Lc accumulated 14,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Ulysses Mgmt Lc holds 2.15% or 839,613 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 843 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial has invested 0.32% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Natixis reported 368,249 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Twin Cap reported 48,350 shares. First Advisors LP invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 155,875 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability holds 5,147 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cap Fund holds 0.01% or 14,881 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 3.10 million shares.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Nucor CEO stepping down at the end of 2019, successor named – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.