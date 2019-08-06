Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Has Boosted by Freshford Capital Management Llc; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $608,960

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $102.67. About 2.72 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 691,022 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 29.85 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Lc has 4.44% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Troy Asset Limited has invested 0.66% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 147,071 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Albion Finance Grp Ut reported 116,063 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,400 shares. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 174,499 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Swiss Bankshares holds 2.27M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 1.05M shares. M&T National Bank Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40 million shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,822 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).