Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut Stake; Mangrove Partners Lifted Its Holding in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) by $497,222 as Stock Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 15,200 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 174,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 25,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 951,985 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,325 shares to 323,525 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 31,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.98M for 49.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.