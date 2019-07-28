Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose While Grs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $7.97 Million as Market Value Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,460 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 85,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 42,796 shares stake. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.16% or 15,853 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 65,276 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 469,237 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP owns 297,500 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 859,300 shares. Barclays Public invested in 0.02% or 1.17 million shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 871 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 20,464 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 30,907 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 53,633 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 400 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 358,175 shares. Senator Inv Gru Limited Partnership has invested 3.65% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 136,607 shares to 351,724 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colony Capital (CLNY) Acquires Digital Bridge Holdings for $325 Million – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 282,933 shares to 666,715 shares, valued at $40.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).