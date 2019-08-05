Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Stake by $45.50 Million as Valuation Rose; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake by $496,308

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.92M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 299,338 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 314,457 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.33 million for 56.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 1.21 million shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $121.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. V3 Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.08% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Avenir, a -based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California-based Symphony Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 191,176 shares. New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management Inc has invested 0.72% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 15,853 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 1.38 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited has 3,170 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Group Inc holds 0% or 5,297 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd owns 40,168 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,370 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo to Expand Fiber Network in Florida – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 10.91 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T (BBT) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Limited Liability stated it has 3,558 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Assetmark has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Veritable Lp holds 16,484 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ls Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Huntington Bancorporation reported 1,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt reported 133,260 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 174,057 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 97,643 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.28 million shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 113,367 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).