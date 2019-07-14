Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $350,660

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was sold by HASTINGS REED.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Disney’s U.S. Subscribers Outnumber Netflix by 2024? – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CNBC: Netflix Sees No Profits From ‘Stranger Things’ Collectibles – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “”Pretty Little Liars” Netflix Departure Is a Sign of Things to Come – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The One Thing Holding Back Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Services Chief Shares More TV+ Details – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

